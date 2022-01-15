Eagles' Jonathan Gannon becomes candidate for Vikings head coaching job, per report

A second head coaching interview for Gannon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Vikings have requested permission from the Eagles to interview defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.

It’s the second request for Gannon, who is in his first year with the Eagles. The Broncos have also requested permission to meet with Gannon.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked Friday what kind of head coach Gannon would be.

“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon, the type of coach he is and the type of person he is,” Sirianni said. “If I didn't, there would be no way he'd be in this building.

“I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach. I think he'd be a great head football coach in the NFL. I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach. Jonathan has those things. Anything I can do to help him get ready, I will do because he deserves an opportunity.

“Obviously, I would never want to lose Coach Gannon, but I think he's more than ready to be a head football coach.”

The Eagles face the Bucs Sunday in a wild-card game in Tampa, and both Sirianni and Gannon said this past week that preparing for the Bucs was Gannon’s first and only priority at the moment.

“We're all thinking about this game, and when it's time to interview, when it's time to do all those things, we'll do those and think about that,” Sirianni said Friday.

The Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons and general manager Rick Spielman after 10 seasons on Monday. The Vikings were 72-56-1 in Zimmer’s seven seasons. His best season was 2017, when the Vikings went 13-3 but lost 38-7 to the Eagles at the Linc in the NFC Championship Game.

Soon after that game, the Eagles won the Super Bowl, the Colts hired Frank Reich as head coach and he hired Gannon as defensive backs coach and Sirianni as offensive coordinator. Sirianni replaced Doug Pederson after the 2020 season and brought Gannon with him.

Gannon is the fifth reported candidate for the Vikings’ opening, one of eight head coaching vacancies league-wide.

Also in the mix to replace Zimmer is 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who spent 2012 through 2015 playing for the Eagles at the end of his 10-year NFL career.

Others the Vikings are planning to interview include Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Among the Vikings’ GM candidates are Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche.

Without elite personnel, the Eagles finished 10th in the NFL in defense this year after ranking 19th last year. Their five-game improvement from four wins in 2020 to nine wins this year was the third largest in Eagles history.

Gannon, 39, is a native of Cleveland and played high school football at St. Ignatius before playing at Louisville. When he suffered a career-ending injury led him to coaching.

He began his NFL coaching career as an intern in 2007 with the Falcons under Zimmer — who was the Falcons’ defensive coordinator — then worked in scouting for a few years with the Rams before getting a quality control job on Mike Munchak’s Titans staff in 2012. He joined Zimmer in 2013.

Other known candidates for the Broncos’ opening include former Eagle Eric Bieniemy, who’s been Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator with the Chiefs since replacing Pederson in 2016, as well as Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo along with Moore, O’Connell and Quinn.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday after he went 19-30 without a winning record in three seasons.

