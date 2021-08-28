Eagles-Jets preseason finale ends in Hail Mary following delay for insane rain

Eagles-Jets brave elements, end preseason finale with Hail Mary originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Not many starters were expected to participate in the preseason finale between the Eagles and Jets on Friday evening, but even if they were, those plans likely would've been scrapped after the heavy rain that poured across the East Rutherford, N.J., area.

The rain was so bad that the turf at the 11-year-old MetLife Stadium started to bubble up, as a tweet from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark showed.

The turf at MetLife stadium has pitching mounds popping up everywhere



Zach Ertz has never seen this before pic.twitter.com/vdPZhepaxp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

The weather eventually passed, with the game only being delayed by thirty minutes. But that didn't stop some from braving the elements. Eagles center Jason Kelce thought the rain might turn the turf into some form of a Slip N' Slide. It did not.

Jason Kelce brave man sliding in the rain on the field at MetLife Stadium 🔥🔥



Wait for it…..



OIinemem are just different pic.twitter.com/4EvuX0CYbL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

New Jets coach Robert Saleh apparently has a pregame stairs ritual that he wasn't ready to let some rain cancel.

Jet fans this is your Head Coach getting his pregame work in! Neither rain, sleet, or Philadelphia Eagles will keep Robert Saleh fro his appointed rounds pic.twitter.com/G6KNUsJr49 — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) August 27, 2021

Once the game did start, a lot of points were scored, including two touchdown passes by former Ravens Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. And it ended in a 31-31 tie thanks to, of all things, a Hail Mary by the Jets in the final seconds.

As preseason games go, it doesn't get more eventful than this.

The Washington Football Team, who play their preseason finale Saturday against the Ravens, don't play their annual game at MetLife Stadium against the Giants until the final week of the season on Jan. 9. Their first game against the Eagles this season isn't until Week 15.

