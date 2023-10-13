Eagles-Jets player matchups to watch in Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (5-0) are on the road this week to face the Jets (2-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the matchups:

Haason Reddick vs. Max Mitchell

The Jets have suffered a few injuries to their offensive line this season. The latest came recently when Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his Achilles and is out for the season. That means the Jets are likely going to have to start Mitchell at right tackle this week. Eventually, they might move Mekhi Becton to right tackle when Duane Brown returns but that isn’t happening this week. So now Mitchell, the 2022 fourth-round pick, will likely have to make his first start this season.

In his five starts as a rookie, Mitchell gave up 3 sacks, 14 pressures and 8 hurries. And now he’ll have to deal with Reddick, who is starting to heat up. After playing through injury and going his first three games without a sack, Reddick has three in his last two games, including two in back-to-back snaps to ice the game against the Rams in Week 5.

Eagles corners vs. Garrett Wilson

The No. 10 overall pick from the 2022 draft is a handful. He had a tremendous rookie season with over 1,100 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s not off to as fast a start in Year 2 with 279 yards in five games but he’s still a really dangerous player. While Wilson does play in the slot a bit, he’s not getting a super high percentage of his snaps there like Cooper Kupp did last week.

So it would have make plenty of sense to have Darius Slay travel side to side with Wilson. We’ve seen Slay travel during his time with the Eagles. And we’ve even seen it under Sean Desai in Week 2 when he went side to side with Justin Jefferson. The problem here is that Slay has a knee injury and has missed the first two practices this week. If Slay can’t go, the Eagles’ starting corners will likely be James Bradberry, Josh Jobe and Bradley Roby.

Eagles run defense vs. Breece Hall

The Eagles have given up just 306 rushing yards through five weeks, making them the NFL’s No. 1 ranked run defense. They are also just giving up 3.4 yards per carry. The Eagles have been fantastic at stopping the run and they should have Fletcher Cox back in this game but Jalen Carter missed Thursday's practice with an ankle injury.

Hall has been very good this season coming off an ACL tear that ended his rookie season prematurely. Through five games he has 387 rushing yards, which ranks sixth in the NFL behind Christian McCaffrey, De’Von Achane, Zack Moss, D’Andre Swift and Travis Etienne. And Hall is coming off a 177-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 5. He's a guy who can hit you with explosive plays. The Jets need Hall to be effective but if the Eagles can stuff him and turn the Jets into a one-dimensional team, they put the game on Zach Wilson’s shoulders. That’s exactly where the Eagles should want it.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith vs. Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed

Just about every week, the Eagles feel like they have an advantage with their receivers going against the other team’s cornerbacks. That advantage is definitely less pronounced this week. The Jets have a really good starting cornerback duo in Gardner and Reed.

Gardner was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 on his way to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season. From the moment he got into the NFL, Gardner has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. And Reed is no slouch either. The 26-year-old is in his second year with the Jets and despite his smaller stature (5-foot-9), he’s always been able to hold his own as an outside cornerback. Reed missed last week against the Broncos with a concussion but should be back this week against the Eagles. Of course, these guys stay to their sides of the field, so the Eagles will be able to dictate the matchups.

Brown and Smith are obviously one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. Brown has gone for 120+ yards in each of the last three weeks. While Smith had just 1 catch for 6 yards against the Rams, he’s obviously a great player. This is a fun matchup between two strengths for these respective teams.

Dallas Goedert vs. Jets defense

If the Eagles don’t feel as good about their receivers in this game, then maybe they’ll feel good about Goedert against the Jets. Goedert had a breakout game in Week 5 with 8 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. He had just 13 catches for 88 yards entering the game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been susceptible against opposing tight ends. The Jets have given up 27 catches for 289 yards and 5 touchdowns. Those 289 yards rank ninth-worst in the NFL.

Here’s a look at some notable TE performances against the Jets this season:

Pharaoh Brown: 2 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 60 yards

Noah Gray: 1 catch, 34 yards, 1 TD

Dalton Kincaid: 4 catches, 26 yards

Adam Trautman: 4 caches, 26 yards, 1 TD

And no team has given up more touchdowns than opposing tight ends. So if the Eagles begin to sputter in the red zone again in this game, maybe Goedert can be the fix to get them out of a funk.

D’Andre Swift vs. Poor run defense

Through five weeks, Swift is the No. 4 rusher in the entire NFL with 434 yards. He has an average of 5.7 yards per carry. So if the Eagles really do struggle in the passing game, they can always run the football behind their powerful offensive line against a defense that has given up more yards on the ground than all but three other teams.

The Jets have given up 731 yards on the round this season, ranking them as the 29th rushing defense in the NFL. The beautiful thing about the Eagles is that if their passing attack isn’t working, they can just run behind the bets offensive line in football and grind out long drives.

Eagles iOL vs. Quinnen Williams

Cam Jurgens got hurt in the first half against Washington and was replaced by Sua Opeta. So in Opeta’s first half as the Eagles’ right guard, he had to deal with Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne. Last week, he had to face Aaron Donald. And this week, he’ll have to face Williams. That’s an absolute murderer’s row of great defensive tackles. While Williams isn’t the same type of player as Donald, he still deserves a ton of respect. The problem is that the rest of the Jets' defensive line is good too. So you can't just aim to stop one player.

Williams generally lines up more on the right side of the center, which should set up some fun 1-on-1 battles with Landon Dickerson. But the Jets would be wise to get Williams some snaps on Opeta and force the Eagles to give him help. As a pass-rusher, Williams is of to a bit of a slow start with just half a sack in five games. But he had 12 last year and is still an absolute monster. At some point, the sack production will follow the pressure.

Stopping the punt returners

This game features two of the better punt returners in the NFL this season. Here’s a look at the top 10 averages among returners with at least five returns:

1. Charlie Jones (Bengals): 18.8

2. Rashid Shaheed (Saints): 18.3

3. Britain Covey (Eagles): 16.9

4. DeeJay Dallas (Seahawks): 16.4

5. Trenton Irwin (Bengals): 14.0

6. Xavier Gipson (Jets): 13.7

7. Mason Kinsey (Titans): 12.5

8. Isaiah McKenzie (Colts): 12.3

9. Keisean Nixon (Packers): 12.0

10. Jamal Agnew (Jaguars): 11.3

We’ve all seen Covey find a ton of success early in this season. He has a punt return of 20+ yards in four of five games this season. Meanwhile, Gipson has been a very productive rookie punt returner after making the team in training camp. He was a star on this season of Hard Knocks and took a return 65 yards to the house in the season opener against the Bills.

