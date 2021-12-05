Breaking News:

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make CFP field

Eagles at Jets inactives: Jalen Hurts ruled out, Gardner Minshew to start at QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles are set to officially announce their inactive list for Week 13, and quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out.

With the news, Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the 2021 season after being acquired via trade from the Jaguars.

Eagles Inactives

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyg Vs Phi

For Philadelphia, Hurts will be out, along with Jordan Howard, Kary Vincent Jr., Tay Gowan, and others.

Jets inactives

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

For the Jets, Sheldon Rankins is out, while wide receiver Corey Davis will play.

1

1

Recommended Stories