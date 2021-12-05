Eagles at Jets inactives: Jalen Hurts ruled out, Gardner Minshew to start at QB

#Eagles will have an opportunity to see Nick Sirianni's offense with a different QB. Obviously, will see less zone read and more pocket throws with Gardner Minshew, and not Jalen Hurts, under center. Advantageous opponent for the backup. Minshew started and beat the Jets in '19. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 5, 2021

The Eagles are set to officially announce their inactive list for Week 13, and quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out.

With the news, Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the 2021 season after being acquired via trade from the Jaguars.

Eagles Inactives

For Philadelphia, Hurts will be out, along with Jordan Howard, Kary Vincent Jr., Tay Gowan, and others.

Jets inactives

For the Jets, Sheldon Rankins is out, while wide receiver Corey Davis will play.

