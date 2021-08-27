Eagles at Jets 2021 NFL preseason: Start time, TV schedule storylines

What you need to know as Eagles face Jets in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will wrap up their three-game preseason tonight at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

This game comes after two joint practices against the Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. So these two teams are now very familiar with one another.

Here’s what you need to know:

6:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.: Eagles at Jets on NBC10 and in Spanish on TeleXitos

10:30 pm.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The television broadcasters will be Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Dave Spadaro (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will also have the call on 94WIP.

Who’s going to play?

The Eagles just wrapped up two intense joint practices so there’s a good chance we won’t see many starters play in this game. The big question is whether or not the Eagles want Jalen Hurts to play. Hurts missed the second preseason game at the last minute when he was sent to the hospital to get his stomach checked out. He’s healthy now, but the risk of injury might be enough to keep him out.

On Wednesday morning, when asked if starters were going to play, Sirianni said, “We’re still talking through that.”

Even if starters do play in this game, don’t expect to see much of them. This game is about the Eagles’ younger players and guys fighting for the last few roster spots.

Cuts are looming

The Eagles came into this week looking at four “exposures” for their players. The Eagles had an indoor practice by themselves on Sunday, the two joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and this game tonight. These four days will go a long way in helping them to decide the last few spots on their roster.

Right now, the Eagles have 80 players on their roster. They must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. So they will have a lot of cuts to make.

This year is the toughest to predict in recent history for several different reasons. There’s a new coaching staff and schemes, there are decisions to be made about Rodney McLeod and Landon Dickerson on PUP and NFI and Tyree Jackson will be placed on IR but will that happen before or after the initial 53-man is finalized? We’ll get answers to all those questions soon.

A long layoff

With this three-game preseason, the schedule leading into Week 1 is very different. The Eagles will have two full weeks before the opener in Atlanta on Sept. 12. And they’ll have a week and a half after final cuts. It’s up to each individual team to figure out how to best utilize this time. But it’s almost like they’re coming off a bye week to start the season.

