Eagles give out jersey numbers for 2022 rookie class

For the first time on Friday, Jordan Davis and his fellow Eagles rookies took the field at the NovaCare Complex.

Unfortunately, rain moved the practice inside the bubble, but all five draft picks were on the field in their new jersey numbers. In addition, the Eagles also announced the signing of 12 undrafted rookies and had several more tryout players on the field with them.

This two-day rookie camp will conclude on Saturday. Eventually, these rookies will be joined by the veterans for OTAs later this month.

Here’s a look at the new numbers for the Eagles’ rookie class:

DT Jordan Davis: 90

History at 90: Ryan Kerrigan (2021), Bruce Hector (2019), Treyvon Hester (2018), Justin Hamilton (2017), Marcus Smith (2014-16), Clifton Geathers (2013), Antonio Dixon (2010-12), Darren Howard (2006-09), Corey Simon (2000-04), Ben Williams (1999), Jon Harris (1997-98), Ronnie Dixon (1995-96), William Perry (1993-94), Mike Golic (1987-1992), Randall Mitchell (1987), Aaron Brown (1985)

C Cam Jurgens: 51

History at 51: Shareef Miller (2019), Steven Means (2016-17), Emmanuel Acho (2013-14), Jamar Chaney (2011-12), Antwan Barnes (2008-09), Matt McCoy (2005-06), Nate Wayne (2004), Carlos Emmons (2000-03), WilliamsThomas (1991-99), Ricky Shaw (1989-90), Chuck Gorecki (1987), Reggie Wilkes (1978-85), Ron Lou (1975), Dick Cunningham (1973), Dwight Kelley (1996-71), Dave Recher (1965), Jim Schrader (1962-64), Chuck Weber (1959-61), Frank Szymanski (1948), Boyd Williams (1947), Ray Graves (1946), Enio Conti (1944-45), Robert Wear (1942), Al Milling (1942), Lyle Graham (1941)

LB Nakobe Dean: 17

History at 17: KeeSean Johnson (2021) Alshon Jeffery (2017-20), Nelson Agholor (2015-16), Arrelious Benn (2013), Lonny Calicchio (1997), Freddie Solomon (1995), Mitch Berger (1994), Harold Carmichael (1971-83), Taft Reed (1967), Ralph Guglielmi (1963) Jerry Reichow (1960) Fred Enke (1952) Ebert Van Buren (1951), James Russell (N/A), Joe Carter (1935-40)

LB Kyron Johnson: 58

History at 58: Genard Avery (2019), L.J. Fort (2019), Jordan Hicks (2015-18), Trent Cole (2005-14), Ike Reese (1998-2004) Whit Marshall (1996), Derrick Oden (1993-95), Ty Allert (1987-89), Byron Lee (1986-87), Anthony Griggs (1982-85), Terry Tautolo (1976-79), Rocky Colavito (1957), Bob Creech (1971-72), Mel Tom (1967-69), Dave Cahill (1966)

TE Grant Calcaterra: 47

History at 47: Nathan Gerry (2017-20), Trey Burton (2014-16), Gerard Lawson (2010), Charles Emanuel (1997), Greg Jackson (1994-95), Andre Hard (1984), Charlie Williams (1978), Larry Crowe (1972), Ron Bull (1971), Ed Hayes (1970), John Mallory (1968), Nick Basca (1941)

All the draft picks, including Nakobe Dean who slipped to the third round because of medical concerns, were on the field for practicing on Thursday. Two UDFAs were spectators: CB Josh Jobe and DT Noah Elliss.

Here’s a look at the full UDFA class and their initial jersey numbers with the team:

CB Josh Blackwell: 39

S Reed Blankenship: 46

RB Kennedy Brooks: 49

WR Britain Covey: 41

OL William Dunkle: 73

DT Noah Elliss: 61

LB Ali Fayad: 59

CB Mario Goodrich: 24

CB Josh Jobe: 38

OL Josh Sills: 61

QB Carson Strong: 8

OL Jarrid Williams: 66

