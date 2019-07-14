New Eagles jersey appears in official NFL shop

The official NFL shop has just introduced new jerseys for all 32 teams to its online store and I hope they never actually see the field of play.

They're called "inverted" jerseys and they seem to take the team's secondary colors - for the Eagles it's silver - to highlight as the main color.

Here's a look at the only Eagles jersey on sale, a Zach Ertz jersey.

I've got to be honest, even if you dig the jersey, which I don't, I think seeing someone wearing a jersey that isn't the traditional home or road automatically makes it worse in my opinion. Add that to the fact that I just don't like the prominent silver color throughout and it makes me hope that this is simply for purchase only.

Much has been made about the Eagles hoping to wear kelly green jerseys again, and it would make sense as the NFL celebrates its 100th season - but this silver jersey isn't high on my list to be worn, even as a "color rush" look.

If you're interested in seeing the looks for the other NFL teams, click here.

