Eagles’ Javon Hargrave finally named to Pro Bowl

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave officially became a first-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday.

Hargrave, 28, was an alternate but will replace Packers DL Kenny Clark, who is out with an injury.

Really, you could have made a strong case that Hargrave should have been voted in ahead of Clark in the first place.

Take a look at their stats from 2021:

Clark: 16 games, 4 sacks, 48 tackles, 7 TFLs, 14 QB hits

Hargrave: 16 games, 7.5 sacks, 63 tackles, 9 TFLs, 18 QB hits

Hargrave, who will turn 29 the day after this year’s Pro Bowl, got off to a white hot start in 2021. He had six sacks in his first five games before the production waned. After the way Hargrave began his season, opposing offenses began to give him the extra attention that used to go to Fletcher Cox, whose streak of six straight Pro Bowls ended this year.

“I think I had one of my best seasons so far in my career,” Hargrave said after the Eagles’ season ended the playoffs. “As far as the defense, we kept growing at the season progressed and kept getting better. Some of the young guys got better and contributed. We just got better as a unit.”

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the start of the 2020 season. He got off to a slow start with the Eagles thanks to an injury in his first training camp but came to camp healthy in 2021 and it made a huge difference.

The Eagles now have three Pro Bowlers from the 2021 season: Hargrave, Darius Slay and Jason Kelce. Kelce was also named an All-Pro by the Associated Press.

In addition to Hargrave, the following Eagles were also alternates: Jake Elliott, Dallas Goedert, Shaun Bradley, Jalen Hurts, Josh Sweat.

The Pro Bowl will be held on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.