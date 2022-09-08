Eagles’ Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett upgraded on latest injury report

Eagles get more good news on injury report as opener nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles get closer to their season opener in Detroit, they got even more good injury news on Thursday.

Both Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave were upgraded to full participants in the second practice of the week. They were limited on Wednesday.

Here’s the full report from Thursday:

Full participants: DE Derek Barnett (ribs), DT Javon Hargrave (toe), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Limited: DB Josiah Scott (hamstring)

All 52 players on the active roster (the Eagles have one spot open) practiced on Thursday and just Scott was limited.

Sanders has now been a full participant for two days this week and is on track to play in the opener after missing considerable time during training camp.

It’ll also help to have Barnett and Hargrave near 100% when they play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lions have a lengthier injury report this week. The big news is that center Frank Ragnow (groin) missed practice on Thursday after being limited to start the week.

Here’s the Lions’ full report:

Did not practice: C Frank Ragnow (groin), DL Levi Onwuzurike (back), OL Tommy Kraemer (back)

Limited: OLB Julian Okwara (hamstring), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Full: LB Chris Board (knee), DL John Cominsky (illness), K Austin Seibert (right groin)

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube