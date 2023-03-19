Eagles' Jason Kelce troubled by 'rival' 49ers' Javon Hargrave addition

Eagles' Kelce troubled by 'rival' 49ers adding Hargrave originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and Eagles are two of the NFC's top teams, and the addition of former Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave just made San Francisco even better.

Eagles center Jason Kelce knows all too well what kind of player the 49ers are getting in Hargrave -- an acquisition he called "tough" as his team looks to defend its conference title in 2023.

"[Hargrave] was an absolute beast for you guys," Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told his brother on their podcast this week. "And he got paid. Got paid a lot of money, and he deserves it."

"I'm happy for my man, Grave Digger," Jason Kelce responded. "Javon's one of the hardest guys I've ever had to block, especially from a pass-blocking standpoint. That's a huge acquisition by the 49ers. Him, [Arik] Armstead, I mean, they're stacked all over defense.

"It was already a tough game against them last year, and Javon's not going to make it any easier. So, that's a tough one because, obviously, the 49ers are a rival of ours right now. Big game for us."

After losing to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers will return to Lincoln Financial Field during the 2023 NFL season for a highly anticipated rematch. This time, Hargrave will be on the opposite sideline after signing a four-year contract with San Francisco in free agency.

The 30-year-old pass rusher tallied 11.0 sacks with Philadelphia in 2022, the most by an Eagles defensive tackle since 1993, and registered 60 total tackles.

And from the way it sounds, Travis Kelce is just glad his team doesn't have to face Hargrave and the 49ers this year, who have added yet another top-level talent to their roster.

Story continues

"They just got better again," an exasperated Travis Kelce said.

"They're not slowing down," Jason Kelce said, "and Javon's going to help them out big time."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast