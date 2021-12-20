Eagles’ Jason Kelce tops all NFC centers in fan Pro Bowl votes

Jason Kelce 1 step closer to yet another Pro Bowl appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jason Kelce is 34 years old but he hasn’t slowed down at all.

Even though he’s year-to-year at this point in his career and there’s a possibility 2021 could be his final NFL season, he’s still playing at a Pro Bowl level. And fans agree.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ended last week and Kelce led all NFC centers with 98,380 votes, putting him a big step closer to another Pro Bowl appearance.

Fan voting, player voting and coach voting all account for 1/3 of the total votes for Pro Bowl players. The NFL will announce Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night at 8.

If Kelce makes another Pro Bowl, it would be his fifth total and his third in a row. While he doesn’t care about this stuff, it would bolster his already-intriguing Hall of Fame resume. Kelce on Tuesday night is expected to make his 119th consecutive start.

It’s hard to overstate just how important Kelce has been to the Eagles in recent seasons, but since he last missed a game in 2014, Kelce has made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

While no other Eagles led fan voting at their respective positions, there are several Eagles who warrant Pro Bowl consideration. Earlier this month, I ranked them like this:

1. Darius Slay, 2. Jason Kelce, 3. Jake Elliott, 4. Javon Hargrave, 5. Jordan Mailata, 6. Lane Johnson, 7. Dallas Goedert, 8. Shaun Bradley.

Last season, the Eagles had three Pro Bowlers: Fletcher Cox, Kelce and Brandon Graham. Graham has missed most of the season with an Achilles tear.

Cox is an interesting name. He has made six consecutive Pro Bowls but isn’t having the kind of dominant season we’re used to. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be voted in. If Cox makes a seventh consecutive Pro Bowl, he’d tie Reggie White’s record.