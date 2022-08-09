Eagles’ Jason Kelce undergoes routine elbow surgery

#Eagles update on C Jason Kelce, who is having surgery:



"After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine 'cleanout' was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery." — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 9, 2022

The Eagles are less than a month away from their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions, but they’ll be without one of their leaders for the next few weeks.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports that Jason Kelce has elected to have elbow surgery to clean out the inflamed area.

Kelce missed the Eagles’ Tuesday morning practice due to elbow soreness, and it was at that time that all parties agreed to have the scope done.

Philadelphia’s oldest player on the roster, Kelce, hasn’t missed a game since Chip Kelly’s second season and the last game the future Hall of Famer missed was Oct. 26, 2014, when the Eagles lost 24-20 to the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

List

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart

List

7 standouts from the Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

List

Highlights from Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

Related

Eagles' Jason Kelce dealing with an elbow injury Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams Former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry to sign with Commanders Former Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL Watch: Former Colts' DB Darius Butler breaks down film on Darius Slay

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire