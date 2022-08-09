Eagles’ Jason Kelce undergoes routine elbow surgery

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are less than a month away from their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions, but they’ll be without one of their leaders for the next few weeks.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports that Jason Kelce has elected to have elbow surgery to clean out the inflamed area.

Kelce missed the Eagles’ Tuesday morning practice due to elbow soreness, and it was at that time that all parties agreed to have the scope done.

Philadelphia’s oldest player on the roster, Kelce, hasn’t missed a game since Chip Kelly’s second season and the last game the future Hall of Famer missed was Oct. 26, 2014, when the Eagles lost 24-20 to the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

