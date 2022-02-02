Eagles’ Jason Kelce to sit out the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jason Kelce
    Jason Kelce
    American football offensive lineman

Maintaining a consecutive games-played streak isn’t for the faint of heart and as Jason Kelce takes time to decide if he’ll continue his NFL career, the All-Pro center has decided to sit out the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl for reason not detailed.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC.

