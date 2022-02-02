Eagles’ Jason Kelce to sit out the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jason KelceAmerican football offensive lineman
#Eagles C Jason Kelce backed out of the Pro Bowl. No official reason given, but it was a long season and he had various bumps and bruises.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 2, 2022
Maintaining a consecutive games-played streak isn’t for the faint of heart and as Jason Kelce takes time to decide if he’ll continue his NFL career, the All-Pro center has decided to sit out the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl for reason not detailed.
The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC.
List
9 Eagles that could land a contract extension in 2022
List
10 defensive line prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl
Related
Eagles' DE Josh Sweat named to his first NFL Pro Bowl
Former Eagles' coach Doug Pederson to get a second interview with Jaguars
Saints interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson for vacant position
Eagles' kicker Jake Elliott named to his first NFL Pro Bowl