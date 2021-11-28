Eagles’ Jason Kelce questionable to return vs. Giants after suffering a knee injury
Injury Update: C Jason Kelce (knee) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2021
Jason Kelce has started 117 consecutive games at center for the Eagles, but he’s unlikely to finish Sunday’s contest against the Giants after suffering a knee injury late in the first quarter.
Philadelphia is currently down 3-0 to the Giants and blew an opportunity to for points after quarterback Jalen Hurts was intercepted by cornerback Darnay Holmes on a poorly thrown ball intended for Quez Watkins.
