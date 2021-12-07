Eagles’ Jason Kelce nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

This summer Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, helped raise $50,000 for the Eagles Autism Challenge, with the couple matching another $50K, for a total of $100,000 in raised donations.

“Obviously, we’re really passionate about EAC (the Eagles Autism Challenge), but just being involved in the community (is what is important for players),” Kelce said. “Anything that any player does to give back to the community, I’m in awe of, whether you’re starting your own foundation, joining other foundations, giving your time, whatever. This is all part of the job, in my opinion. The Eagles have done a great job historically of that. I was brought up through that culture, so it’s part of my job to show the young guys this is what it is to be an Eagle.”

Kelce’s huge heart and service for the community landed him another honor, as the Eagles legendary center was the organizations’ nominee for the prestigious, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for 2021.

The accolade is presented annually to the player who displays excellence in volunteer and charity work in his community as well as on the field of play. All 32 teams have put forth one player for what the league considers its highest individual honor; the full slate of nominees was released Tuesday.

Kelce is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2015, ’17, ’20, ’21), three-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro honoree (2017, ’18, ’19), and Super Bowl LII champion, while also starting a franchise record 118 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak among NFL centers.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will receive a $250,000 donation to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC.

