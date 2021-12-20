Eagles’ Jason Kelce led all NFC centers in Pro Bowl votes

The Eagles are guaranteed to have at least one player represent them in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, as Jason Kelce led all NFC centers in total votes with 98,380, NFL communications announced.

The official Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Wednesday, December 22, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Panini Trading Cards” at 8:00 PM ET.

The Chiefs, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots, and Packers led all NFL teams with the most Pro Bowl votes.

Roster selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

The top-five vote-getters regardless of position were as followed.

1. RB — Jonathan Taylor — Indianapolis Colts

265,370

2. DE — Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers

264,687

3. TE — Travis Kelce — Kansas City Chiefs

262,540

4. FB — Kyle Juszczyk — San Francisco 49ers

244,714

5. CB — Trevon Diggs — Dallas Cowboys

242,900

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family-friendly activities.

List

Eagles vs. Washington: 4 causes for concern in Week 15

List

Looking at 7 Eagles who need to step up in Week 15 vs. Washington

Related