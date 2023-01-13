Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson named 1st-team All-Pro, Jalen Hurts earns 2nd-team honors

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

The Eagles earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record this year and the honors are starting to roll in as five players were named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team.

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson were unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, while Jets star Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes.

Gardner, the fourth overall pick by the New York Jets, was named on all 50 ballots, receiving 43 first-place votes. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was the last rookie cornerback chosen for the first team in 1981.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were named to the first team, while the Chiefs and Niners led the way with four players each on the first team.

Jason Kelce -- 1st team All-Pro

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kelce earned the honor for the fifth time in his career.

.@JasonKelce – 2nd among centers in offensive grade (88.5 via PFF). pic.twitter.com/bGChGQsoxf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2023

Kelce called Johnson the best right tackle in the NFL.

“Big honor, especially happy for (Johnson) who is the best tackle in the NFL without question, especially on the right side,” Jason Kelce told the AP.

Lane Johnson -- 1st team All-Pro

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

.@LaneJohnson65 – 1st among RTs in knockdown percentage (0.0%) and is the only RT to not allow a sack or QB hit this season. (via PFF) pic.twitter.com/wGSPRQQLWz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts -- 2nd team All-Pro

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

.@JalenHurts – 4,461 total yards and 35 total TDs pic.twitter.com/pyWg4wN8AH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2023

Hurts got one first-team vote, preventing Mahomes from being a unanimous choice.

A.J. Brown -- 2nd team All-Pro

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

.@1kalwaysopen_ – 1,496 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs pic.twitter.com/VI8zd7KhWe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2023

Haason Reddick -- 2nd team All-Pro

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Bradberry -- 2nd team All-Pro

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire