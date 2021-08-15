Eagles’ Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles now have two players on the top-100 players of 2021 list after Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce landed at No. 92.

Kelce is entering his 11th NFL season and he is coming off a Pro Bowl performance in 2020 – his fourth; he’s been named an All-Pro three times – and he has started every game for the last six seasons.

