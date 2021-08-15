Eagles’ Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The reliable center in Philly 💪
Jason Kelce of the @Eagles takes spot 92 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/6i2NTsLiEA
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2021
The Eagles now have two players on the top-100 players of 2021 list after Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce landed at No. 92.
Kelce is entering his 11th NFL season and he is coming off a Pro Bowl performance in 2020 – his fourth; he’s been named an All-Pro three times – and he has started every game for the last six seasons.
List
7 things to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Patriots
Related
Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
NFL Overreactions: Experts, Fans debate whether the Eagles will regret passing on Justin Fields
Former Eagles LT Jason Peters agrees to a deal with the Bears
Philadelphia Eagles waive TE Caleb Wilson