Eagles' Jason Kelce heads to locker room with knee injury

Kelce heads to locker room in first quarter vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Something Eagles fans never want to hear: Jason Kelce is hurt.

The Eagles’ veteran center hobbled off the field in the first quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kelce got injured on the Eagles’ second drive and tried to stay in the game but lasted just one more play.

Kelce went to the sideline and into the medical tent. He tried to jog on the sideline to test it out but then jogged into the Eagles’ locker room. He's officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

After a trip to the locker room, Kelce returned to the sideline and tested out that knee but didn't return. It looked like he had trouble anchoring.

Without Kelce, the Eagles put backup Nate Herbig into the game to finish the drive, which ended with a Jalen Hurts interception.

Kelce, 34, has been a huge piece to the Eagles’ offensive line this season. Not having him for the rest of this game would obviously be a huge deal.

