Eagles’ Jason Kelce dealing with an elbow injury
Also out: Grant Calcaterra [hamstring], Le'Raven Clark [hamstring], Kenny Gainwell [hip], John Hightower [groin], Jimmy Moreland [ankle], Boston Scott [concussion], DeVonta Smith [groin], Jaquiski Tartt [personal], Kary Vincent [groin], Greg Ward [toe], Keric Wheatfall [hammy]
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 9, 2022
The Eagles’ growing list of injured players is now up to 12 after Jason Kelce landed on the Tuesday morning practice report with an elbow injury.
Philadelphia now has four wide receivers dealing with an injury, three offensive tackles, and two running backs.
The Eagles will host the New York Jets on Friday night, and it’s hard to see Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback if neither Jordan Mailata nor Andre Dillard is cleared for action.
