Eagles' Jason Kelce, Darius Slay named to 2021 Pro Bowl roster

Eagles end up with 2 Pro Bowlers for the 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have just two Pro Bowlers in 2021: Jason Kelce and Darius Slay.

Both are very deserving.

While the Eagles had other players who were worthy of Pro Bowl consideration — like Jake Elliott, Lane Johnson and Javon Hargrave — Kelce and Slay have consistently been the Eagles’ best players on each side of the ball.

For the second straight year, the Eagles’ Pro Bowlers are all over the age of 30. Last year, their three Pro Bowlers were Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

Slay, 30, has been tremendous this year. He has three interceptions and three total touchdowns. Make no mistake about it: Slay was good in 2020, but he’s making a serious bid to be an All-Pro in 2021.

This is Slay’s fourth-career Pro Bowl appearance. Before missing the Pro Bowl team in 2020, his first year with the Eagles, Slay had made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Lions from 2017-2019. In 2017, he had eight interceptions and made his only career All-Pro team.

This is the first time an Eagles cornerback has made the Pro Bowl since Asante Samuel back in 2010. So, yeah, it’s been a long time since the Eagles have had a cornerback play to this level.

Slay this season is ProFootballFocus’s top rated cornerback in coverage.

On the other side of the ball, Kelce is 34 years old but he hasn’t slowed down even a little bit. There were some serious questions about whether or not Kelce would even return for the 2021 season but now he’s back in the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season. This is also the fifth total Pro Bowl of his career. In addition to those five Pro Bowls, Kelce also has three All-Pro nods with a chance to pick up another one this year.

Kelce was the leader among NFC centers in the fan vote and it was pretty clear players and coaches wouldn’t disagree with that. Kelce has a reputation as one of the best offensive linemen in the league and he’s been living up to that rotation all season. It’s scary to think about where the Eagles would be without him.

Story continues

Meanwhile, this is the first time since 2014 that Cox is not a Pro Bowler. His bid to tie Reggie White’s franchise record for seven consecutive Pro Bowl bids falls just shy … at least for now.

There’s a good chance a few Eagles are alternates and could be added to a Pro Bowl roster at a later date.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube