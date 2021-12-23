Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Darius Slay named to the Pro Bowl

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The NFL announced on Wednesday night that Eagles center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was not on the Pro Bowl roster, as George Kittle (49ers) and rookie Kyle Pitts (Falcons) were the representatives at that spot.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was also snubbed, along with right tackle, Lane Johnson.

Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kelce has now made 3 consecutive Pro Bowls and 2022 will be the fifth overall in his career. No Eagles center has been named to more Pro Bowls than Kelce, who is also the Eagles’ nominee this season for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Kelce is now one of only 15 players in Eagles franchise history with five Pro Bowls on his resume.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Slay is the first Eagles cornerback to earn Pro Bowl honors since Asante Samuel following the 2010 season.

The team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Slay is Pro Bowl-bound for the fourth time in his career.

Slay leads all NFL players with three defensive touchdowns while logging 47 tackles, three interceptions, three touchdowns, and five total takeaways this year. Slay is Pro Football Focus’ No. 3-ranked cornerback in coverage this season.

