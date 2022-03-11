Eagles center Jason Kelce announced this week that he’s putting off retirement for at least another season.

Now there’s more known about the deal Kelce struck to stick with Philadelphia.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Eagles are giving Kelce what amounts to a one-year deal worth up to $14 million to make him the highest-paid center. It beats out Lions center Frank Ragnow, who makes an average of $13.5 million a year.

Kelce started all 17 games for Philadelphia last season, anchoring the line in front of young quarterback Jalen Hurts. Kelce was a first-team All-Pro for the second time and was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Kelce, who turns 35 in November, has not missed a start since 2014. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft.

Eagles, Jason Kelce agree to one-year deal worth up to $14 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk