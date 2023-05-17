Eagles’ James Bradberry has one regret about penalty against Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles were tied with 1 minute, 54 seconds to play in Super Bowl LVII, and Kansas City faced a third-and-8 play at the Philadelphia 15-yard line.

What came next was the most-discussed play of the Super Bowl.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, giving the Chiefs a first down and the opportunity to run the clock down to set up for a last-second field goal.

"It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."



Bradberry, who admitted after the Super Bowl that he committed the penalty, joined teammate Darius Slay’s podcast “Big Play Slay” and was asked about the play.

“I really haven’t watched the game,” Bradberry said. “Of course I’ve been asked about it. People talk to me about the play all the time. Of course, looking back on it, I would have rather them scored than commit that foul. But it happened. That’s how I think about it: it happened.

“Yeah, I don’t plan on it happening again. To all my Eagles fans that’s mad at me, I don’t plan on it happening again. So please forgive me. I’ll try to do better next time.”

Bradberry’s big regret about not letting the Chiefs score was shared by Slay.

Instead, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pass to Smith-Schuster was incomplete because of the holding penalty.

“I know that was tough and I was hurt for you,” Slay said. “Because I know how you feel about the game. ... We know how the Eagles fans are gonna be. You know how they are. It don’t matter how good you played all year, it’s all about how you played today.

“I was way more hurt about the fact that that was you on the play ... To be honest, I wish they had scored on us than get the holding call.”

After the penalty, the Eagles did try to let the Chiefs score, but running back Jerick McKinnon ruined that plan by sliding short of the end zone. The Chiefs ran the clock down to 11 seconds, and Harrison Butker came on for a game-winning field goal.

Slay told Bradberry there is defensive holding on every play but the officials just call it when they want.

“I wish I would have made it look more like hand-fighting,” Bradberry said, “because usually they don’t throw a flag if you make it look like hand-fighting.”