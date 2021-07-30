Report: Eagles’ Jalen Reagor failed conditioning test at training camp

Report: Reagor failed conditioning test at training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick last year, failed his training camp conditioning test, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Eagles have listed Reagor as limited in practice with lower body tightness, but he hasn’t participated in any team drills the first two days of camp.

On Thursday, he participated in individual drills but worked on a side field with a trainer while the Eagles held team drills.

According to the Inquirer story, a close friend of Reagor was murdered recently, and that affected Reagor’s ability to prepare for his second NFL camp.

Reagor has not been available for interviews so far during camp.

Reagor is coming off a disappointing rookie year in which he ranked 13th among rookie WRs with 396 yards, 11th with 31 receptions and tied for 18th with one touchdown catch. He also had a 73-yard punt return touchdown.

