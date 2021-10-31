Eagles’ Jalen Reagor carted to locker room

Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor briefly appeared to have scored a touchdown in the first quarter today in Detroit. But the touchdown ruling was overturned on replay, and adding injury to insult, Reagor was hurt on the play.

Reagor went to the sideline on his own but was then carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.

Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll also suffered a hand injury. Both players are questionable to return.

The Eagles have a 10-0 second quarter lead over the Lions.

