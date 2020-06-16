Eagles' Jalen Reagor is already earning props from great former NFL wide receivers

Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor has yet to play a snap in green and white, but he's already caught the eye of an NFL legend.

Chad Ochocinco, the enigmatic former Bengals and Patriots wideout, is a very active Twitter user. (Sometimes too active.) On Monday night he was discussing his favorite wide receivers - and WR duos - in the league, including established studs like Calvin Ridley, Kenny Golladay, Keenan Allen, and Odell Beckham Jr.

And then he took a left turn, and shouted out the rookie Reagor:

Jalen Reagor..... watch the magician this season 🎩 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 16, 2020

Say what you will about Ochocinco: he was one of the best wide receivers in the league for years, so having him in your corner is always a good thing, especially when you have yet to run a single NFL route.

Reagor tweeted that he appreciated the shoutout:

That's a pretty cool offseason interaction for the rook.

Also, as an aside, I wouldn't mind calling Reagor "The Magician." That's a solid nickname. A little bit of "Now you see him, now you don't" wordplay on his speed. We'll see.

Ochocinco says he's never been wrong about evaluating the next big thing in football:

What did i tell y'all about Kenny Golladay when i visited Lions camp, i saw a simple cone drill & knew he was that dude, I've never been wrong when it comes to "who's up next" ®️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 16, 2020

So Eagles fans should be excited - if they weren't already.

If the NFL preseason begins on time, Reagor will likely make his debut on Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.

