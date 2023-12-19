Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ties Cam Newton for most rushing TDs by a QB in NFL season
Jalen Hurts is all about setting records and as he climbs the NFL record books, he’s running past Cam Newton towards history.
Hurts has bested Newton for 10+ touchdown seasons, and on Monday night, he tied the former NFL MVP for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single-season.
Wagner tried his best.
📺: #PHIvsSEA on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/bbJNB6yPkz pic.twitter.com/S5CwAip10z
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023