Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ties Cam Newton for most rushing TDs by a QB in NFL season

Jalen Hurts is all about setting records and as he climbs the NFL record books, he’s running past Cam Newton towards history.

Hurts has bested Newton for 10+ touchdown seasons, and on Monday night, he tied the former NFL MVP for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single-season.

