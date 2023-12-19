Advertisement

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ties Cam Newton for most rushing TDs by a QB in NFL season

Glenn Erby

Jalen Hurts is all about setting records and as he climbs the NFL record books, he’s running past Cam Newton towards history.

Hurts has bested Newton for 10+ touchdown seasons, and on Monday night, he tied the former NFL MVP for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single-season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire