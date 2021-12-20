Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ready to start vs. Washington on Tuesday night

The one advantage postponing Washington game gave Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When the Eagles’ Week 15 game vs. Washington was still scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the Birds were planning on listing Jalen Hurts as questionable heading into the weekend.

A couple extra days of rest apparently did him good.

Because when the Eagles released their injury report on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. kickoff, Hurts (ankle) was not given a game status.

That means Hurts is fully expected to start on Tuesday night in a huge game with playoff implications.

To be clear, it was trending this way anyway. Hurts was a full participant in Friday’s practice and head coach Nick Sirianni seemed pretty hopeful that Hurts would be able to play. But a couple extra days removed any doubt.

In addition to Hurts, every other player on the Eagles’ 53-man roster was a full participant and is expected to play on Tuesday. That includes running backs Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jordan Howard (knee).

Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard are both on the Eagles’ COVID-19 list, which means they are technically not on the 53-man roster. The Eagles will likely be without them on Tuesday.

Hurts, 23, injured his ankle against the Giants back on Nov. 28. While he was able to finish the game, the Eagles sat him out the following week against the Jets and then they had a bye. So it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

And the last time we did see Hurts, he was having the worst game of his professional career. Against the Giants in Week 12, Hurts completed just 14 of 31 passes for 129 yards and 3 interceptions. This game and the last four of this season will tell us a lot about Hurts.

Washington, meanwhile, still doesn’t know who its quarterback will be on Tuesday night. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on their COVID-19 list, but there’s some hope one of them might be able to return in time to play.