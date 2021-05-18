Eagles' Jalen Hurts ranked NFL's second-worst starting QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former player says Hurts is NFL's second-worst QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Barring a dramatic trade for Deshaun Watson or another "big move", Jalen Hurts will be starting for the Eagles in Week 1 against the Falcons.

Eagles fans seem ready to let Hurts try and prove he deserves the job - but in some football circles, the confidence in Hurts seems to be pretty low.

In a new ranking Tuesday over at Pro Football Focus, former Buccaneers and Raiders starter Bruce Gradkowski took PFF's data and compiled a top-to-bottom list of all 32 projected starting quarterbacks/starting quarterback situations heading into Week 1.

Gradkowski's ranking was... not kind to Hurts.

The Eagles' likely starting QB in 2021 was ranked second-to-last, ahead of only Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who is not good. Former Eagles franchise QB and new Colts starter Carson Wentz came in at No. 23.

At No. 31, Hurts was ranked lower than three quarterbacks who were taken in the first round in April's NFL Draft and are expected to start in Week 1 in Trevor Lawrence (21), Justin Fields (25), and Zach Wilson (30). That's a tough one; I know these guys are first-round talents, but Hurts has spent a year in the league at this point.

Across Gradkowski's list, I take issue with Cam Newton being at 27 - he was borderline unplayable last season - and I also think putting the Saints at 24 is odd. If Jameis Winston is the starter he's probably around No. 20, but I'd absolutely put Taysom Hill below Hurts.

Here's what Gradkowski had to say about Hurts at No. 31:

"Jalen Hurts will get his opportunity to showcase not only his skills but his leadership heading into 2021. Hurts provided an immediate spark last season, but the wheels started to fall off after that. Hurts must manage the game with better decision-making.  He finished the season with nine turnover-worthy plays in the last four games. If Hurts wants to be the guy in Philadelphia, then he needs to protect the ball better. His leadership and poise will bring the team together, but production — and winning football games — must follow."

That's a pretty fair evaluation. For as much as we liked the spark and the highlights from Hurts last season, he only completed 52% of his passes. The wide receiving group is improved this year, and the offensive line should be much healthier, so ideally Hurts will elevate his level of play to match his supporting cast.

But considering the rest of the NFC East's quarterbacks all fall in the Top 20 in this list, Hurts and the Eagles are definitely entering 2021 with some underdog status.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguars come to terms with sixth-round pick Jalen Camp

    The Jags have signed sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp to his rookie contract, making him their first signee from the 2021 draft class.

  • Raiders QB Derek Carr ranked inside top-15 quarterbacks heading into 2021

    Raiders QB Derek Carr ranked inside top-15 quarterbacks heading into 2021

  • Eric Fisher: It was tough to watch Patrick Mahomes run around in Super Bowl LV

    After tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Eric Fisher had to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV instead of lining up at left tackle. Fisher has since been released by the Chiefs and signed with the Colts on a one-year deal. But during his introductory [more]

  • 2022 Browns 4-round mock draft

    While the 2021 NFL season is expected to be an exciting one for the Cleveland Browns, we glance ahead to 2022 with a mock draft.

  • Chiefs open as favorites in 16 of 17 games

    It was expected last week that the Buccaneers would be favored to win each of their 17 games in 2021. One sportsbook has posted lines for all 272 regular-season games, and the Bucs are actually favored in only 15 of them. Favored in 16 of 17 games are the Chiefs. Here’s the link to the [more]

  • 2021 NBA Draft: Warriors can zero in on mid-lottery prospects

    There's a strong chance the Warriors end up picking somewhere between No. 6 and No. 8 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

  • Jeff Okudah named most underrated Lions player by Pro Football Focus

    Jeff Okudah named most underrated Lions player by Pro Football Focus

  • Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to a 1-year deal

    Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' fourth quarterback option for 2021.

  • Watch Rams scouts break down TE Jacob Harris: ‘He’s definitely a physical freak’

    Jacob Harris caught the eye of the Rams thanks to his size and speed.

  • Titans’ Derrick Henry is the King of PFF’s RB rankings for 2021

    No RB in the NFL is more dominant than Derrick Henry.

  • WFT's all-time sack leader Ryan Kerrigan joins rival Eagles

    The four-time Pro Bowler said the decision to join a rival isn't about revenge on Washington.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Nikola Jokic with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/16/2021

  • UFC 262 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Charles Oliveira encourages Tony Ferguson before faceoff

    Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.

  • Game Recap: Rockets 122, Clippers 115

    The Rockets defeated the Clippers, 122-115. Kelly Olynyk recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets, while Jae'Sean Tate added 20 points in the victory. Luke Kennard tallied 23 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 17-54 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 47-24.

  • Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

    Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.