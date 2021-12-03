Eagles’ Jalen Hurts questionable for Jets game

Hurts status ‘an unknown’ for Jets game on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will officially be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Hurts, who suffered an ankle injury against the Giants last week, has been limited in the Eagles’ two practices this week.

As of early Friday afternoon, head coach Nick Sirianni said the decision hadn’t yet been made.

“We still got time to make that decision. Jalen’s questionable,” Sirianni said. “But we still have a little less than 48 hours to let the body heal, see what’s going on a little bit more. It’s an unknown right now.”

If Hurts can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles would start backup Gardner Minshew, who was promoted to the No. 2 quarterback role after the Eagles traded Joe Flacco to the Jets.

Minshew has starting experience in the NFL but has played just a handful of snaps for the Eagles this season.

Hurts, 23, said earlier this week that he would play on Sunday but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will. The Eagles will confer with trainers, doctors and Hurts himself before making the decision.

“If he’s not ready to go, we’ll listen to all the different parties at hand, and if he’s not ready to go, he’s not ready to go,” Sirianni said. “It’s just going to be about what his body is telling him and about what our trainers and doctors are saying. If he’s ready to go, he’ll go. If he’s not, he’s not.”

During the week of practice, Hurts and Minshew split practice reps. When the Eagles held their walkthrough on Wednesday, they ran about 125 plays and Hurts got more than half of them.

The offense would presumably look different with Minshew at the QB position. But there’s also a very good chance the offense would look different with a hobbled Hurts too.

The Eagles will play the Jets this weekend and then have their bye week, but Sirianni insisted the looming bye won’t play a role in the decision.

It comes down to this: If Hurts can play, he will. If not, it’ll be Minshew.

“I feel confident with either of the guys if they have to go play,” Sirianni said, “with the way they prepared all week and went about their business.”

