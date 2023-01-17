Eagles’ Jalen Hurts off injury report to start Giants week

Hurts off Eagles’ injury report to start Giants week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles released their first injury report of the week on Tuesday and Jalen Hurts wasn’t even on it.

That’s a great sign as the Eagles prepare to face the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday evening.

Hurts might not be 100 percent in this game, but it’s looking like he’s going to be closer than many expected.

Hurts, 24, suffered an SC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder on Dec. 18 and missed the next two games. Hurts returned against the Giants in Week 18 but was clearly limited in that contest and the Eagles really scaled back their game plan.

Not only was Hurts officially a full participant to start this week, but his removal from the report is certainly a welcome sign. Leading up to the Week 18 game, Hurts was listed as a limited participant every day in practice two weeks ago. The Eagles practiced twice last week but were not required to release an injury report on their bye week as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While Hurts on Tuesday afternoon said he didn’t yet have an understanding of how much the bye week rest helped, he did say he was “feeling good” and his removal from the injury report is an even better sign.

"He's better today than he was two weeks ago," head coach Nick Sirianni said. That's for sure.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Tuesday so the injury report is an estimation based on if the Eagles had a full practice:

Did not participate: Avonte Maddox (toe)

Limited: Lane Johnson (groin), Linval Joseph (calf), Robert Quinn (back)

Maddox is looking like the one starter who is in serious danger of missing the divisional round game against the Giants. He hasn’t played since Christmas Eve against the Cowboys and was seen in Week 18 with a walking boot still on his foot.

Johnson is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor in his groin but knows it won’t be easy. Last week, Johnson said he was feeling OK and was eager to get to this week of practice. Wednesday’s session will be the biggest test yet. Johnson said he really wants to see how his groin holds up going against a bullrush.

Story continues

Like Hurts, Josh Sweat (neck) has also been completely removed from the injury report. Sweat missed Week 18 after a scary scene early in the Saints game. But he’s totally cleared and expected to start on Saturday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube