Eagles’ Jalen Hurts named Player of the Week for game vs. Packers

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historic performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Hurts, 24, had an incredible game to lead the Eagles to a 40-33 win over Green Bay.

The Eagles’ young quarterback competed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions and also rushed for 157 yards on 17 carries. He broke Michael Vick’s franchise record for rushing yards as a quarterback.

“He is an unbelievable talent,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the loss. “It’s ironic that I think we were the first team a couple years ago, I think that was the first game he got significant action in. I know we studied him in the draft and to see his progression to where he is today I think is a credit to him and the coaching staff.

“The guy is everything I’ve heard about him just coming out and knowing some people here and talking about what a leader he is. He’s a hell of a competitor and he’s extremely talented. You saw it not only obviously on the ground. That’s one thing but there’s some remarkable throws as well.”

Hurts became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 150+ and run for 150+ in the same regular season game, joining Vick and Lamar Jackson.

This is the first Player of the Week award in Hurts’ career, but he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance this September.

Hurts is the 10th Eagles quarterback ever to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and the first since Nick Foles in Week 16 of the 2018 season.

Based on how Hurts’ second season as a starter is going, this is the first of many.

On the season, Hurts has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,560 yards with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 597 yards with 8 more touchdowns on the ground.

He’s putting together an MVP-level season. Will he win that award? We’ll see. He’s certainly in the mix. Hurts has the second-shortest odds to win MVP, according to Points Bet. Patrick Mahomes is at -170 and Hurts is next at +375, ahead of Tua Tagovailoa (+550) and Josh Allen (+1100).

Surprisingly, despite going 4-1 over the last month, this is the Eagles’ first Player of the Week award since Week 5. Still, the trophy case is pretty full as the Eagles sit at 10-1 this season:

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

September: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 12: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

