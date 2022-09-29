Eagles’ Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of Month

Hurts honored after incredible start to his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen hurts is off to a hot start. And the rest of the league is taking notice.

The Eagles’ starting quarterback on Thursday was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Through three games, Hurts has led the Eagles to a perfect 3-0 record and has been playing at a legitimate MVP-candidate level. Hurts this season has completed 67.3% of his passes for 916 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has a passer rating of 106.5.

On Wednesday explained what has impressed him most about Hurts’ development as a passer.

“Just the way he's kind of seeing the field right now,” Sirianni said. “He's identifying what's coming, he's knowing where to go with the football. His accuracy has been really outstanding. I think his numbers speak for itself, where we are at this point in the season. He's been on it.

“It's that development that you always want out of every quarterback, is to see it faster, to get the ball to the guys that the ball is supposed to go to in the coverage they're playing and that it's an accurate ball. He's continued to improve on those things.”

Hurts’ 916 passing yards lead the NFC. He also leads the NFL in yards per attempt at 9.3.

And then you add in his 167 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He’s the first player in NFL history with 900+ passing yards and 150+ rushing yards through a team’s first three games.

Here’s a recap of Hurts’ first three games:

Week 1: Win vs. Lions — 18/32, 243 yards; 17 rushing attempts, 90 yards, 1 TD

Week 2: Win vs. Vikings — 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushing attempts, 57 yards, 2 TDs

Week 3: Win vs. Commanders — 22/35, 340 yards, 3 TDs; 9 rushing attempts, 20 yards

This is the first player of the month award of Hurts’ career. It’s the first for any Eagle since Carson Wentz in October 2017, when Wentz was in the middle of what could have been an MVP run.

The Eagles fully expected Hurts to improve in his second full year as a starter but he’s surprising people around the NFL with his quick jump into MVP-candidate status. There’s a long way to go but Hurts is off to an incredible start.

What has stood out most about Hurts this season?

“You know what, I think just his mental makeup, his DNA and how he goes about his business, it's so impressive,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said on Tuesday. “It’s second to none, it really is. If he continues on this trend, it's going to be special. He's doing a hell of a job right now and we have to keep it going.”

