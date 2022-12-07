Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes history with another award

Hurts makes history with yet another award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s just no stopping Jalen Hurts right now.

The Eagles quarterback and MVP candidate has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after his performance in a blowout win over the Titans on Sunday.

Hurts is the first Eagle ever to win a Player of the Week award in back-to-back weeks.

Here’s a look at Hurts’ numbers from his two award-winning games. He did it with two different styles:

Week 12 vs. Packers: 16/28, 153 yards, 2 TDs; 17 rushing attempts, 157 yards

Week 13 vs. Titans: 29/39, 380 yards, 3 TDs; 5 rushing attempts, 12 yards, 1 TD

While A.J. Brown had a strong claim to the Player of the Week award with his 119 yards and 2 touchdowns, DeVonta Smith also had a 100-yard game and a score of his own. So instead, the award goes to the guy who threw them all those passes. And Hurts is definitely deserving.

These last couple games should give a pretty big boost to Hurts’ MVP odds. He’s clearly one of the favorites, although the Eagles are trying not to talk about it too much.

“I love where he is,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “But the MVP stuff is for you guys to decide, right, of where that is. He just has to do what he has to do to play well, give us a chance to win each week, and all that matters is next week. He's probably going to say the same thing to you.”

Through 12 games, Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 record. He’s completed over 68% of his passes for 2,940 yards with 20 touchdowns and 3 touchdowns through the air. He’s also rushed for 609 yards with 9 more touchdowns on the ground.

In addition to his two Player of the Week awards, Hurts was also the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

The Eagles have been filling up their trophy case this year:

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

September: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 12: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube