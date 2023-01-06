Eagles' Jalen Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants

Jalen Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants.

Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.

Earlier in the day, coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts was “trending in the right direction” but also said the team would have to evaluate how Hurts practiced Friday and how he felt after practice and what the latest medical information was.

The questionable tag means a team is unsure whether a player will be able to play on Sunday. All injured players must be listed as doubtful, questionable or out.

The Eagles are 13-1 this year with Hurts in the lineup and 0-2 when he doesn’t play. Gardner Minshew has started the last two games, 40-34 loss to the Cowboys and a 20-10 loss to the Saints. Minshew played fairly well in Dallas but was terrible Sunday against New Orleans.

The Giants, 9-6-1, are locked into the No. 6 seed and aren’t expected to play their regulars much or at all. The Eagles, 13-3, need to win to secure the No. 1 seed. They would back in in the unlikely event that the Cowboys lose to the Commanders at FedEx Field and the 49ers lose to the Cards in Santa Clara. All three games are scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The good news is that Miles Sanders (knee) was a full participant in practice and doesn’t carry an injury designation, so he’s fine for Sunday. Sanders played with a brace on his sore left knee last week but said Friday he won’t be playing with it this weekend. Cornerback Zech McPhearson, who missed practice with an illness, was back for a second day and is fine.

Out for Sunday are Lane Johnson (groin), Shaun Bradley (wrist), Avonte Maddox (toe), Janarius Robinson (ankle) and Josh Sweat (neck).

The Eagles also released offensive lineman Sua Opeta, presumably to make room on the 53-man roster for punter Brett Kern, whose three practice-squad game-day elevations are up. The Eagles don’t have another punter.

Opeta, 26, has been on and off the Eagles’ roster since 2020. He’s started five games, including last year’s playoff loss to Tampa.