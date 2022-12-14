Eagles’ Jalen Hurts leads NFC quarterbacks in fan voting for the Pro Bowl
Micah Parsons may have questions about Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate, but there’s no question that’s set to be the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter at his position.
According to NFL Communications, Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa with 182,118 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.
Hurts is 34,162 votes behind Tua for the overall lead, and his 147,956 fan votes lead all NFC quarterbacks.
The Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins, and Chiefs round out the top five.
Two other Eagles are currently leading their positions in fan votes.
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
105,182
Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia
91,749
The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol” at 8:00 PM ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis.
List
Breaking down the NFC East standings ahead of week 15
List
NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons questioning Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy
List
NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 15
List
Eagles land All-American RB Bijan Robinson in Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL mock draft
Related
Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert
Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Eagles place punter Arryn Siposs on injured reserve
Eagles to sign safety Anthony Harris ahead of Week 15 matchup against Bears
Eagles to sign punter Brett Kern to replace injured Arryn Siposs