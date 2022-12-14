Eagles’ Jalen Hurts leads NFC quarterbacks in fan voting for the Pro Bowl

Micah Parsons may have questions about Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate, but there’s no question that’s set to be the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter at his position.

According to NFL Communications, Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa with 182,118 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Hurts is 34,162 votes behind Tua for the overall lead, and his 147,956 fan votes lead all NFC quarterbacks.

The Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins, and Chiefs round out the top five.

Two other Eagles are currently leading their positions in fan votes.

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 105,182 Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 91,749

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol” at 8:00 PM ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis.

List

Breaking down the NFC East standings ahead of week 15

List

NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons questioning Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy

List

NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 15

List

Eagles land All-American RB Bijan Robinson in Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL mock draft

Related

Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week Eagles place punter Arryn Siposs on injured reserve Eagles to sign safety Anthony Harris ahead of Week 15 matchup against Bears Eagles to sign punter Brett Kern to replace injured Arryn Siposs

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire