Eagles’ Jalen Hurts lands in the top-5 of PFF’s NFL Week 3 Quarterback Rankings

Even after a rough outing in the Eagles home opener, Jalen Hurts is still paying the rent daily as Howie Roseman and company hope that he’s the signal-caller of the future.

Pro Football Focus just released their quarterback rankings for Week 3 and Philadelphia fans will be ecstatic.

Using a statistical technique called Bayesian Updating that uses the dynamics of the historical quarterback market and individual results to project their PFF grades and expected points added (EPA) per play, Eagles’ second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts landed at No. 2 on the list for Week 3.

Despite a relatively low EPA ranking, Tom Brady is so far out ahead of the field in grading that he secures the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Jalen Hurts has been elite from a grading and efficiency standpoint this year, though his offense’s overall performance in Week 2 was lackluster, mostly due to a heavy reliance on unsuccessful runs.

Hurts had the highest average depth of target in Week 2, targeting receivers an average of 15.7 yards downfield per Next Gen stats.

So far through two weeks of game action, Hurts has a 66.1 QBR, 62.7 completion percentage, and 454 passing yards to go with three touchdowns.

