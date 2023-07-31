Eagles’ Jalen Hurts lands outside the top 5 in The Athletic’s tiered QB rankings

The quarterback rankings are back, and Jalen Hurts will no longer be found in anyone’s bottom half.

In 2021, Hurts landed at the bottom at No. 30 on the list.

In 2022, the Eagles star soared into the top 20, jumping ten spots from his prior ranking. It’s ironic that Hurts tied with Carson Wentz in the quarterback tier last season.

Wentz is out of the NFL this season, while Hurts is a top-six quarterback according to The Athletic’s tier-based rankings.

A Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes, but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other unique dimensions to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.

Hurts landed ahead of Lamar Jackson (7), Trevor Lawrence (8), Dak Prescott (9), and Matthew Stafford (10).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire