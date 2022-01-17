Eagles: Jalen Hurts to immediately start preparing for his 3rd NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles just wrapped up an up and down NFL season that resulted in a playoff berth, but also exposed a handful of warts that are holding this franchise back.

Hurts was 23 of 43 passing on Sunday, accounting for 258-yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts addressed the media in a walking boot, and he’s likely headed for offseason ankle surgery after toughing it out for the past eight or nine weeks.

One of the hardest workers that you’ll ever meet, Hurts confirmed that his third NFL offseason will start immediately, like tomorrow.

Hurts works with talented quarterback guru Quincy Avery, and this spring and summer will be about continuing to fine-tune his footwork, while also teaching a quarterback who’s played in 20-total NFL regular-season games and one humbling postseason appearance.

List

What we learned from Eagles 31-15 playoff loss to the Buccaneers

List

Eagles' Josh Sweat ruled out for matchup vs. Bucs after life-threatening medical situation

Related