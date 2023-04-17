Eagles make Jalen Hurts highest-paid player in NFL history: Twitter reacts

Just because you don’t win the Super Bowl doesn’t mean you can’t make NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed upon a five-year contract extension worth $255 million. The contract makes Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history.

Not bad for a second-rounder who led his team to the Super Bowl after just his second full season as the starter.

Naturally with Hurts, the star quarterback of a winning and recognizable franchise, making headlines, it generated commentary on social media. Eagles fans, NFC East fans, and the rest of the lot had their takes. Here are some of the best.

He’s mid tho — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) April 17, 2023

Lamar checking his phone pic.twitter.com/THwU5s6Bx9 — Nick (@NotoriousFNTSY) April 17, 2023

Eagles fans checking their cap space📉📉📉 — drunk jared goff (@drunkgoff) April 17, 2023

This kid can play. Needs another receiver and a better running back, but if they can hold it together after losing so many key coaching pieces, they could have their franchise qb for the next 10 years, baring injury — CaesarMMXV (@Caesarmmxv) April 17, 2023

the eagles after signing another QB to massive contract after 1 good year pic.twitter.com/Kldc3gqjzQ — dug (@dugsworth) April 17, 2023

Gotta give credit to this queen for getting a deal done @AgentNicoleLynn ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 — Its A Philly Thing 🦅🦅🦅 (@PhillysFinestYT) April 17, 2023

So it's official they have closed the window for their Superbowl potential… Aren't going to be able to afford to surround him with what they need to win in the coming years. How many times has a team with an overpaid QB won a Superbowl? — James Nate (@packfanjames) April 17, 2023

This is how NFL teams need to be paying elite franchise QB's. It's good for the person wanting paid what their worth and the team not gambling thier future. — RandomNobody (@RandomSciFiFan) April 17, 2023

Bengals fans having bake sales to raise funds for burrow as we speak — CleBagman (@BagmanCle) April 17, 2023

If Jalen Hurts got $51 million, Burrow getting at least $55 million… https://t.co/2jPQNMvG73 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) April 17, 2023

@JalenHurts congrats on the huge contract king, never forget where you (we) came from https://t.co/A43lzwX2wF — Ryan Kennedy (@ryebread98) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts gets the biggest contract in NFL history and yet there is still another Oklahoma QB getting more guaranteed money Oklahoma: QBU https://t.co/zMf7ortHBn — Boomer Beamer 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@ImDerBatman) April 17, 2023

Now that Jalen Hurts has been paid, who's next to get a deal done?@Ravens & Lamar Jackson?@chargers & Justin Herbert?@Bengals & Joe Burrow? — The Snap UK Podcast (@TheSnapUK) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts got a nice bag!! — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) April 17, 2023

Just heard that @JalenHurts just signed a team-friendly, 5-year deal. Thanks for staying. We love you. 💚🦅#GOBIRDS — Resident Mosh Nerd (@TallGlassesGuy) April 17, 2023

no better guy to lead your team than Jalen Hurts. dude was born to win and be a captain — greek mill 🇬🇷 (@georgeythegreek) April 17, 2023

Once upon a time, Jalen Hurts was benched in the CFP National Championship game. Today, he just became the highest paid player in NFL history. A $255 million dollar deal, totaling $51 million per year. Oh how the tables have turned. — camcomedia (@camcomedia) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts is making more than Patrick Mahomes because of one really good season — #TAPE (@BradyAustin98) April 17, 2023

Jalen hurts just became the most paid player in nfl history and Carson sitting is somewhere unemployed and hunting lololol — Danny G (@Dgiov5) April 17, 2023

