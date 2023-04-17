Eagles make Jalen Hurts highest-paid player in NFL history: Twitter reacts

Mark Lane
·3 min read

Just because you don’t win the Super Bowl doesn’t mean you can’t make NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed upon a five-year contract extension worth $255 million. The contract makes Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history.

Not bad for a second-rounder who led his team to the Super Bowl after just his second full season as the starter.

Naturally with Hurts, the star quarterback of a winning and recognizable franchise, making headlines, it generated commentary on social media. Eagles fans, NFC East fans, and the rest of the lot had their takes. Here are some of the best.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire