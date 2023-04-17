Eagles make Jalen Hurts highest paid player in NFL history after agreeing to five year deal

Breaking News:

Jalen Hurts agrees to $255M extension with Eagles

Glenn Erby

Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in NFL history after agreeing to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero.

The deal includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire