Eagles make Jalen Hurts highest paid player in NFL history after agreeing to five year deal

Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in NFL history after agreeing to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero.

The deal includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

