Eagles’ Jalen Hurts finishes tied with Carson Wentz in The Athletic’s tiered QB rankings

The quarterback rankings are back, and The Athletic got their tier signal caller addition off to a roaring start in the bottom half.

In 2021, Jalen Hurts landed at the bottom at No. 30 on the list, but 2022 sees the Eagles star in the top-20 and tied with a former No. 2 overall pick.

The Athletic put Hurts behind Baker Mayfield and tied at No. 20 with Commanders star and former Philadelphia top pick Carson Wentz.

Hurts jumped 10 spots from last season, the largest year-over-year gain (Burrow climbed nine spots). Some of that was because Hurts debuted so low as a player with minimal experience and a modest pedigree, but voters also admire Hurts for his approach to the game despite seeing limitations that most feel will prevent Hurts from climbing into Tier 2. “He is a poor man’s Baltimore guy (Jackson) because he can’t run that fast, but he’s so serious about his job, and he’s physically and mentally tough,” an offensive coach said. “He will play very, very consistent. He just won’t be a good enough passer over time to get out of the 3s.”

If Hurts can speed up his delivery and make better decisions with the Ball, Philadelphia could make a deep postseason run in the NFC.

