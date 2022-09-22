Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Commanders' Carson Wentz focused on the present

Hurts, Wentz focused on the present, not their year together originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The team was awful, the coach was on his last legs, the quarterback got benched and Jalen Hurts was a 22-year-old kid who found himself in the middle of an impossible situation.

Impossible or not, Hurts handled it all just as you’d expect. Like a pro.

It seems like forever ago, but it's been less than two years.

The Eagles' 2020 season was forgettable for a lot of reasons, but it was our first glimpse into Hurts’ ability to navigate a difficult challenge and handle it with class and aplomb.

Hurts was a rookie 2nd-round pick, Doug Pederson was a Super Bowl-winning coach and Carson Wentz was just three years removed from a near-MVP season.

By December, Hurts was the starter, Wentz wanted out and Pederson was about to get fired.

On Sunday, Hurts and Wentz, Eagles QBs of the past and present, face each other when the Eagles and Commanders meet at FedEx Field.

It’s an intriguing matchup of a 30-year-old quarterback desperately trying to revive his career with his third team in three years and the ascending 24-year-old who replaced him.

Hurts and Wentz co-existed in their one year together, and neither has ever said a bad word about the other. But if they were ever close, they’re not letting on.

“It’s definitely a mutual respect between the two of us,” Hurts said Wednesday. “When he went to Indy and now (Washington). Definitely a mutual respect, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

On Dec. 6, 2020, with the Eagles 3-7-1 and trailing the Packers 14-3 early in the third quarter at Lambeau, Pederson sent Hurts in to replace Wentz, who was 6-for-15 for 79 yards. Hurts threw a 32-yard TD pass to Greg Ward, but the Eagles lost 30-16.

Wentz never played another snap in an Eagles uniform.

Hurts said he learned a lot watching Wentz, who led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020 after 97 TDs and just 35 INTs his first four seasons.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to be on a team like that with a player like him and coaches like we had with their experience, it’s always a learning and teachable moment,” he said.

“And that’s any opportunity I have, I try to learn from everything I put myself into or every position I’m in, and I learned a lot, I learned a lot, and that’s something I preach to my teammates now. The younger guys. Take advantage of the opportunities you have while you’re not playing because it pays dividends in the end. You just have to be patient, be a sponge and take it all in.”

What specifically did he learn from Wentz?

“I just saw he has a great arm, has a great arm, he’s a big guy, hard to tackle, and he just makes kind of crazy plays in the pocket,” Hurts said. “So I definitely took notice of that when I was a rookie, and he still does it now. Kind of ducking and dodging and weaving and doing those things.”

Asked how helpful Wentz was on the sideline and in meetings after getting benched, Hurts took a pass.

“I’m just going to say we’re focused on the now,” he said. “I’m focused on the now.”

Wentz threw for 313 yards and four TDs in the Commanders’ opening-day win over the Jaguars and passed for 337 yards and three TDs on Sunday in a loss to the Lions.

He’s been intercepted three times, sacked six times, fumbled once.

Asked about Hurts Wednesday, Wentz deflected the question in much the same way Hurts did.

“It’s a different offense,” Wentz told reporters covering the Commanders in Ashburn, Va. “It’s a different everything. We’re preparing to play their defense. They’ve got a good defense, I know our defense will be up for the task of stopping him and that explosive offense that they have there. It’s a new team, a lot of new faces over there.”

