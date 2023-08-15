How Eagles' Jalen Carter 'destroying people' vs. Browns is different from every other time

PHILADELPHIA − It was easy to get carried away with Jalen Carter's performances through training camp.

After all, the Eagles' rookie defensive tackle started out on the third team when camp opened three weeks ago, and he spent most of the time with the second team. He would get a first-team rep every now and then.

But it was as if the Eagles were keeping Carter under wraps, like a secret weapon they weren't ready to deploy just yet.

Even Saturday night in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Ravens, Carter only played two snaps. Of course, the first one was spectacular as Carter burst through the Ravens' offensive line and nearly sacked quarterback Josh Johnson.

It was as impressive a pass rush as you'll ever see. But even that was against the Ravens' reserves and backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

So consider Carter deployed as of Monday, when the Eagles began two days of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

Carter rotated in often with the first team on the defensive line, going against the Browns' starting offensive line and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Carter didn't just hold his own; he dominated.

And fellow defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2012 and a six-time Pro Bowl selection, loved every minute of it.

"The biggest thing is just seeing him go out and destroy people," Cox said after practice. "I can say he’s soaking it up. He’s learning each day. The technique and how to take care of himself. The importance of things on the field and how they need to be taken care of on the field.

"Being smart, making smart decisions on the field. Knowing the playbook. I think he’s got a pretty good handle scheme-wise, and what the coaches expect of him. And now it’s up to him to go out and execute on the field and ball out."

Carter certainly "balled out."

On one play, Carter shoved aside Browns left guard Joel Bitonio, a 10-year veteran who's been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and wrapped himself around the ball-carrier as the play was blown dead. On another, he was in the Browns' backfield and recovered a fumble.

And in the final play of the day for quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense, Carter again beat Bitonio and "sacked" Watson.

None of this has surprised Carter's fellow Georgia teammates on the Eagles, including 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle.

"We all know that man," Davis said. "I don’t have to say nothing about that man. We know what he can do. I’m glad to see him out there, and glad he’s on our side."

The rest of the NFL might not see that until the start of the regular season on Sept. 10. That's because if Carter is getting this much work in the practice sessions with the Browns, it stands to reason that the Eagles will hold him out of the game Thursday night.

And that'll likely be the case the following week after the Eagles hold a practice session with the Indianapolis Colts next Tuesday before their game two days later.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is typically coy about who's playing in the preseason games. But it certainly makes sense to let Carter get his work in the practice sessions so every NFL team can't get video of him in a game before the regular season.

But really, if Carter's play Monday is any indication, it won't take long for the Eagles' secret to get out.

For now, the Eagles coaches seem like they're trying to tamper down the excitement.

"We've all got to remember, (Saturday was) their first NFL game that all these guys have played," defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. "So there's a lot of emotions that go into that for these young men ... They all did a lot of good things on the field, and there were mistakes. That's why it's preseason. That's why we've got time to correct some things and keep moving forward."

Eagles-Browns practice observations

As dominant as Carter was for the Eagles, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was just as dominant against the Eagles' offensive line, primarily left tackle Jordan Mailata. Garrett was constantly in Jalen Hurts' face. Since quarterbacks aren't allowed to get hit, it's hard to say how many sacks Garrett would have had in a real game setting. But Hurts was constantly on the run.

Speaking of Hurts, being on the run is obviously his strength. And he showed that yet again by running to his left, then throwing deep to DeVonta Smith on the sideline over Denzel Ward. Smith and Ward had an intense matchup for most of the practice. On another play, Hurts threw deep to Smith, but Mike Ford leaped and broke the play up.

Left guard Landon Dickerson left late in the practice with an undisclosed injury, but he's expected to be fine. It was interesting that Josh Sills replaced him with the first team. Sills just returned last week after he was found not guilty of rape charges. Jason Kelce also missed the final series after he was kicked. But he, too, should be fine.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown, who had 9 tackles against the Ravens, got some first-team reps Monday.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, another player who had a big day against the Ravens, made a nice catch on a pass from Marcus Mariota.

The two teams are practicing again late Tuesday afternoon.

