Eagles’ Jalen Carter becomes first 2024 1st-rounder under contract

The Eagles didn’t waste any time signing their top draft pick.

In fact, Jalen Carter is the first 1st-round pick of the 2024 draft class to reach an agreement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

This rookie contract is a standard four-year deal but all first-round pick contracts come with a fifth-year option. So the Eagles now have Carter under contract through 2026 with an option year in 2027. That option year for 2027 must be exercised during the 2026 offseason.

According to OverTheCap, here are the expected cap figures for Carter during his rookie contract:

2023: $3.96 million

2024: $4.956 million

2025: $5.95 million

2026: $6.94 million

OTC estimates the Eagles’ rookie pool for 2023 is just over $11 million and the Eagles will need about $5.8 million in cap space for it.

Getting deals done with rookies has been much easier over the last decade-plus since the 2011 CBA. The days of rookie holdouts are long gone thanks to the introduction of slotted contracts.

Carter is one of seven draft picks in the Eagles’ 2024 class. He and fellow Georgia Bulldog Nolan Smith, who was taken at No. 30 overall, are their two first-rounders this year.

Carter, 22, is a really talented defensive tackle who was a star for the Bulldogs as they won back-to-back national championships. While he was taken at No. 9 overall, some thought he was the best player in this entire class. He likely dropped because of concerns about his maturity, which the Eagles addressed on draft night.

In Philadelphia, Carter will join a really talented defensive line that already includes Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Milton Williams and more.

The Eagles are holding their rookie camp this weekend for draft picks, undrafted signings and tryout players. The veterans will join the rookies on May 30 for the start of OTAs.

