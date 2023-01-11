Eagles’ Jake Elliott named Special Teams Player of the Week

Elliott adds to Eagles’ trophy case with performance vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jake Elliott finished off the regular season with one more Player of the Week award for the Eagles.

Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Birds’ 22-16 win over the Giants.

On Sunday, Elliott went 5-for-5 on field goals, including 2 from 50+ yards. He accounted for 16 of the Eagles’ 22 points in their win to move to 14-3 and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles have been so good on offense for most of the 2022 season and had been so good in the red zone until Sunday that Elliott simply hadn’t had many opportunities to kick field goals this season. Before this past game, he had just 18 attempts all season. Elliott was a Pro Bowler in 2021 but had 33 attempts. He finished this year with just 23.

Elliott’s field goals on Sunday were from 54, 52, 39, 32 and 22 yards. He’s the second player in team history to make two 50+ kicks in the same game, joining Paul McFadden, who did it in 1984.

He also became the first Eagles kicker to go 5-for-5 or better in a game since Alex Henery against the Giants in the 2013 season.

This is just the latest award for the Eagles this season. And Elliott is actually the second Eagles kicker to win the award this season.

Here’s a look inside their trophy case:

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

September: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 12: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 14: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Jake Elliott, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Story continues

This is Elliott’s third-career Special Teams Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 11 of 2021 and Week 3 of the 2017 season. You’ll remember that first one in 2017, when he drilled the 61-yard game-winner against the Giants.

Elliott has already made more 50+ kicks than anyone in Eagles history with 20. Including the playoffs, he has made 8 of his last 9 field goals from 50+ dating back to 2021.

The Eagles haven’t relied on Elliott much this season but they go into the playoffs with a ton of confidence in their kicker.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube