Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been recognized for a big game on Sunday against the Patriots.

Elliott is the NFC special teams player of the week for the fourth time in his career.

On Sunday in New England, Elliott went 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting from 32, 48, 51 and 56 yards.

Elliott is the only kicker in the NFL who made two field goals from beyond 50 yards in Week One.