Eagles’ Jake Elliott named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Elliott wins Special Teams Player of Week award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was perfect in the 40-29 win over the Saints on Sunday and he has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

Elliott made all four of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts against New Orleans.

His four field goals were from 50, 37, 33 and 47 yards. He accounted for 16 points in the win and the game might have been very different without him. His 50-yarder in the second quarter pushed the lead to 17-7 and then he pushed it to 20-7 with a 37-yarder.

Elliott’s 16 points are the most in a single game for an Eagle since Cody Parkey had a franchise-record 19 in 2014. Elliott also now has 478 career points and is in third on the Eagles’ all-time list behind David Akers (1,323) and Bobby Walston (881).

The 26-year-old kicker is having a big bounce back season in 2021. After struggling last season, making just 73.7% of his kick, Elliott is having the best season of his career. He has made 18 of 20 kicks (90%) this season, is 3-for-3 from 50+ and has made all 29 of his PATs.

“It’s just kudos to [Elliott] refocusing on what got him here and that's just his fundamentals, working with Arryn [Siposs] and [LS] Rick [Lovato] in the offseason, getting that down,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said last week. “Obviously, it's a new holder, so there’s going to be something new.

“But they've been fantastic and kudos to all three of those guys, just working hand and hand and they have been operating like a well-oiled machine.”

If the Eagles are really about to make a playoff run, they’re going to need Elliott to keep this up.

This is the third Player of the Week award for the Eagles this season and the second in two weeks. It’s also their second special teams player of the week award:

Week 11: Jake Elliott (NFC Special Teams Player of the Week)

Story continues

Week 10: Darius Slay (NFC Defensive Player of the Week)

Week 5: T.J. Edwards (NFC Special Teams Player of the Week)

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube