Eagles-Jaguars: Who has the edge at each position?

The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) will meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a homecoming for Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.

Jacksonville is an AFC South favorite after blowing out their past two opponents. Philadelphia is emerging as a Super Bowl contender behind the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s who has the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Trevor Lawrence is an emerging quarterback and finally showing his potential, but Jalen Hurts is on an MVP pace.

RB -- Even

Sanders and James Robinson both have over 220 yards rushing on the season and provide their respective offenses with big play potential.

The reserves are just as talented as Jacksonville will counter with Travis Etienne, while Philadelphia will have Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon.

WR -- Eagles

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Marvin Jones are a solid trio, but they don’t match up with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins.

Smith is coming off a week where he set career highs in catches (8) and yards (169) in a game.

TE -- Eagles

The Jags will counter with Chris Manhertz and Evan Engram, but Dallas Goedert is the premiere player at the position in the game today.

OL -- Eagles

Philadelphia has the NFL’s best offensive line, while the Jaguars’ offensive line is improving and no player allowed more than two pressures against the Chargers in Week 3.

The Jaguars are better at pass blocking and it’ll be needed as the Eagles have generated 71 pressures as a team, the second-most in the league.

DL -- Even

We’re calling it even, and that’s being generous to Philadelphia because the Jaguars’ defensive front is absolutely nasty this season.

Jacksonville is 3rd in EPA/play allowed, 4th in total defensive DVOA, 1st in defensive DVOA against the run, 7th in yards allowed per game and 1st in turnover margin.

LB -- Jaguars

DB -- Eagles

Even without Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia still has the edge at cornerback and safety.

Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco are players to watch for Jacksonville.

